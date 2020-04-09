Less traffic equals less gas tax which means less funding for roads

The Allen County Engineers Office is getting ready to brace for the economic impact to their office from the COVID-19 orders.
With fewer people traveling and driving due to the stay at home mandates, the revenue from gas taxes will be affected. Those dollars go toward paving and other projects that they do in the county. As the tax revenue is 3-months in arrears, they are speculating if there will be enough funding to do those projects.
Allen County Engineer Brion Rhodes says, “We just need to make adjustments and to accommodate budgeting the shortfalls. So, we’re looking at postponing projects and reducing the size of paving projects this year and maybe next year as well.”
Rhodes adds that revenue from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles will also be down due to its closure.