Let's Back the Blue begins fundraiser for law enforcement agencies

A new Auglaize County organization has begun their campaign to raise funds for law enforcement agencies.
Let's Back the Blue held their first raffle for their "Got their Six" campaign. Four people were drawn to win $200 gift cards. This was just the early bird drawing.
The official drawing is Dec. 12 and has prizes like computers, televisions, a Peleton Bike, and more. The organization is dedicating all proceeds to law enforcement in Auglaize County. One of the board members says they feel a need to help out with the cuts agencies had to take during the pandemic.
"Our objective is to have satellite groups in each town and they'll raise money for that town's police in conjunction with us," said Jack Preston, an at-large board member of Let's Back the Blue. "So everybody wants safe streets. We want quality police forces that are well trained and well equipped. So when they have to go in and help us, they're able to safely."
If you'd like to get in on the raffle, tickets are being sold for $50 at participating businesses around Auglaize County.