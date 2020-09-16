Let's Back the Blue helping to show appreciation for law enforcement

The Auglaize County Commissioners is holding a canned food drive that will also help honor law enforcement.
Police Week had to be canceled in May due to the coronavirus and a local organization Let’s Back the Blue wanted a way to show appreciation for law enforcement. Let’s Back the Blue is teaming up with the county commissioners to hold a canned food drive where people can donate a can and get a blue light to shine from September 20th to the 26th. People can also buy blue lights at stores such as Walmart and Lowe's. The event is to not only show appreciation for law enforcement but also come together as a community.
Anne Niemeyer, the Director of Let’s Back the Blue said, “Our mission statement is to show support, respect, and appreciation for law enforcement, and this is definitely a visual way to do that, and then to build bridges between law enforcement and the communities that they serve. This is another way to build those bridges.”
You can find more information on the event and organization on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Nonprofit-Organization/Lets-Back-The-Blue-113453100211637/.