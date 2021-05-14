Liberty Art Magnet students learn about rocks, minerals, and fossils thanks to the Allen County Museum

The Allen County Museum is back on the road.
Friday, the “Traveling Trunk” was full of rocks, minerals, and fossils at Lima’s Liberty Arts Magnet school. Students learning that some rocks can float and that Ohio’s state gem is flint. They also got a chance to look at exact replica fossils of a dinosaur footprint and a mammoth tooth. The students enjoyed getting an up-close look at the “Traveling Trunk” treasures.
5th grader Bentley Johnson shares what he learned, “I learned about minerals and how they were made and how scientists are trying to bring back the Ice Age.”
Curator of Education at the Allen County Museum Sarah Rish adds “That’s why I encourage them to ask. I do have some scavenger hunts that they can do with their family while they’re there (at the museum) and that will just reinforce what we talked about today.”
The “Traveling Trunk” is a way to get the kids excited about history and encourage them to go to the museum. The Allen County Museum is open Tuesday through Friday from 1 pm to 5 pm and Saturdays from 1 pm to 4 pm.