Liberty Arts Magnet 5th graders learn about importance of preserving nature

While students at the Liberty Arts Magnet School in Lima are used to learning about music and art, on Thursday they were educated on the importance of the outdoors.
Dan Hodges from the Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District visited the 5th graders to talk about all things nature. Topics on bugs, trees, wetlands and their value were discussed. Dan told the students it's alright if they're not interested, but he stressed how vital it is to take care of nature, because it affects us too. The students each had their own take away and say they will have a different outlook when going outside.
"Nature is important because we get food and animals and species from it and we get healthy stuff," explains 5th Grader Ce-Lina Baker. "Makes us feel better and make more nice air for us."
"You don't need that much acres of land, and you could just replace it with a whole bunch of trees, plants, flowers," says Tyrese Morton Davis. "You're not doing anything with it so you could just plant like plants that fit in to help the community and stuff."
Na’Zyia Davis says, "The coolest thing that I learned is the caterpillars. I really love caterpillars and butterflies and beetles. They're so cool. Yeah, you guys should really go out in nature, it's really fun."
The presentation was all part of connecting the 5th grade science content to their community.