Liberty Arts Magnet Builders Club raises over $1,300 to United Way

One area Builders Club is helping the community in a big way through a recent donation to the United Way of Greater Lima. The Liberty Arts Magnet School donated close to $1,400 to United Way.
For the past week, the builders club of liberty arts magnet school has been collecting pennies for this donation. Each classroom competed to see who could collect the most money. This is the builders club first-ever penny drive donation. Builders Club is a student service club through Kiwanis Club. They hope this donation makes a big impact on the community.
“We wanted to help out the community. We knew that they would help out with health, education, and even some financial problems,” said Makenna Guthrie, Liberty Arts Magnet School Builders Club. “I’ve been in a few rough steps myself, so I thought why not give back to people who probably helped us out.”
“The United Way is all about people coming together to make a difference collectively and what a great example this Builders Club gave the community today raising over $1,300,” said Derek Stemen, United Way of Greater Lima president.
This donation will go towards the united way's 2019-2020 campaign, which over 90 percent complete.