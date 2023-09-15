ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Liberty Arts Magnet School students eagerly anticipate the National Dance Day celebration after learning a national dance routine.
National Dance Day was established in 2010 by the American Dance Movement to encourage Americans of all ages to embrace dance as part of their lives. Every year, the dance movement creates a YouTube video that teaches a choreographed routine that is inclusive and accessible to everyone, regardless of age or skill level. On Friday, Liberty Arts students had the opportunity to attend special dance classes where they learned the routine to teach it to others on National Dance Day on Saturday.
"They use this whole week to learn that, and then I've also if they are struggling, I will kind of break it down a little more for them, then we'll put it to music. Once they memorize the sequence, they are allowed to put their own movement into it. Especially in the beginning, they get to improvise and do their own dance movement before the actual dance starts," said Amanda Sroka, Middle School Dance Instructor.
National Dance Day is observed every year on the third Saturday of September and will be celebrated nationwide.