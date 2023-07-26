Life-saving measures recognized by Mercer Health Emergency Department and Celina EMS

July 26, 2023 Press Release from Mercer Health: It’s one thing when someone identifies you for a feat of excellence; it is another when that someone does what you did professionally. (Oh, and you saved someone’s life.) That’s exactly what happened when Mercer Health Emergency Department and Celina EMS recently recognized Jace Jackson and Shannon Neargarder for exceptional community heroics, emergency response and overall commitment to excellence in lifesaving measures.
Jenny Conn, Director of Emergency Services and Disaster Preparedness at Mercer Health, shares, “When the patient arrived to the emergency room, we were so impressed with the actions taken by Jace and Shannon. Their training and immediate action certainly prevented an outcome that could have been much different.”
Conn continues, “We (Celina EMS and Mercer Health Emergency Department) want to impress upon the community the importance of pool safety and knowing basic life support measures including CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) and how to use an AED (Automated External Defibrillator). Anyone can learn these lifesaving techniques and even bystanders can play a role in saving lives, before medical professionals arrive as immediately performing CPR can greatly increase chance of survival.”
CPR classes can be taken online and are available through Mercer Health by contacting Mercer Health’s Education Coordinator, Betsy Schoenleben at bschoenleb@mercer-health.com. Additionally, local businesses can provide large group training through Mercer Health Occupational Health Services by contacting Ami Boley at aboley@mercer-health.com.