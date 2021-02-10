Winter continues to have a firm grip on the area as we track additional snow chances and persistently cold weather through next week.
Today's system looks to bring snow showers to the area, mainly during the afternoon through early evening. The disorganized, splotchy nature of this system makes forecasting amounts a bit tricky, but the general consensus is that the southern part of the area should see more persistent snow, where 1 to locally 2" will be possible. From Lima and north, we will call for 1" or less. Plan on slick roads developing later today.
Highs today will top out near 20°, and we can expect lows tonight near 12°.
The forecast is looking quieter for Thursday and Friday. We removed the snow chance Thursday night. Perhaps there can be flurries, but any impactful snow appears unlikely.
The weekend will bring a chance for snow showers Saturday, but right now accumulations appear minor. Sunday appears dry but even colder with highs only in the teens.
Looking at the extended forecast, we will track a potentially stronger system early next week. While the next couple systems are rather weak, next week could be a different story for us. We will monitor the trends with each day moving forward.