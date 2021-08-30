Lima AAA offering TSA PreCheck event

The Lima AAA store is offering travelers a way to avoid the TSA checkpoint lines at the airport.
Throughout this week, people planning on traveling can enroll in a screening program that helps them avoid several steps in the TSA line. Those interested can fill out a 5-minute online application and schedule a 10-minute in-person appointment at the Lima AAA store.
From there, those at AAA will be able to help you through the rest of the process.
"During the event, make sure that you bring your passport," said Cindy Nelson, Lima AAA store manager. "We’re going to go over some security information with you just to make sure that everything‘s all squared away, so make sure you bring your photo ID, but the passport is going to be the best thing, so bring that with you."
If you're interested in enrolling, you can register online at www.identogo.com/precheck. The credential costs $85 dollars and is good for five years. AAA will be running this program at their store until September 3rd from 9 am to 5 pm every day.