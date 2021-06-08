Lima Allen County Building Department has busy year despite COVID-19

It was a busy year for the Lima Allen County Building Department despite the pandemic as online services kept construction moving.
Amy Harpster, the Chief Building Official speaking with Lima Kiwanis about what the department does and what are their responsibilities. In 2020, new residential construction or alterations had homeowners investing 3-million dollars into Lima Allen County, and commercial businesses invested nearly 84-million dollars with most planning done electronically.
Amy Harpster, Chief Building Official for the Lima Allen County Building Department explains, “We did provide full services to all of our customers. Electronic planning review went up a lot during covid. Since the building was closed to customers physically. But we were open for business inside. So, we received probably about 96 to 98 percent of the plan reviews that were electronic.”
The building department is also responsible for issuing licenses, registrations, and special use permits for entities such as ambulances, taxicabs, garbage trucks, and their drivers along with fire alarm licenses, journeyman registrations, and more.