Lima/Allen County Chamber 2020 Athena Award Finalists

Giving back and being an inspiration to others are ways you could describe the finalists for this year's Athena Award. These three women are focused on helping others have better futures.
Besides being a nurse and a pastor at Living Faith Temple, Julianne Burk finds time to help women in crisis as the founder and director of Guiding Light Ministries. What started as a way to help teen mothers, has grown to help women in whatever the situation, stand on their own two feet.
From the time of evolving in 2013, when we actually opened the doors, our goal is to encourage women and empower them to be self-sufficient,” says Julianne Burk, 2020 Athena Award Finalist. “Really take on ownership of responsibility and accountability. We take women from all walks of life, from teens to elderly. So, our life skills program really encourages them to really get things in order for their life. What they know they need, getting motional a mental balance and really encourage their identity of who they are truly and not just where they come from.”
Penny Kill gives back because that is what she knows what to do. Besides helping people through Interim Healthcare, she also guides young girls and boys as a 4H advisor. She also helped create the "Guys with Ties" program for Spencerville 4th graders, which teaches boys to be successful young men and she is looking to do the same thing for 4th-grade girls by developing a 'Girls with Pearls" program.
“My family growing up, that's what we did,” says Penny Kill, 2020 Athena award finalist. “My dad was highly involved in Boy Scouts and I guess I just enjoy helping people in all aspects and guess I really just don't think about that you are helping them, you just do it.”
Shannon Tyler's positive attitude reflects in everything she does, not only at First Federal Bank where she works but in the community too. She works as a mentor for young women, to teach them about financial literacy and to help open conversations about bullying and suicide. Tyler believes that women need to support women to succeed in life and their careers.
“I would just say continue to listen, and just support them in their mission and business statement and just be very positive,” says Shannon Tyler, 2020 Athena Award Finalist. “We have to be during this time right, during this pandemic. We have to stay positive and we have to stay strong and know that we have to stick together in the community that we live and serve.”
These are this year’s Athena Award finalist.