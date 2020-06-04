People have been enjoying Daniel Carnes's barbecue since he was a teenager. So in 2017, he created Fat Kid BBQ to primarily participate in cook-off completions, but that grew from a food tent to a food trailer to catering special events, private parties, and everything in between. Last year, they teamed up with American Pawn and First Federal Bank to start "Fat Fridays". During the last Friday of June, July, and August they would sell meals to raise money for the Venture Club of Allen County. Carnes's business continues to grow and he is looking to debut a new trailer in 2020.
Before concrete contractors tackle a big job, their first stop is to EX Concrete Supply. It started as an online company, but owner Corey Henson saw there was a high demand for a local distributor for the concrete and decorative concrete industry. EZ Concrete Supply is providing everything that contractors will need to complete the job, like tools, sealers, and stains and dyes. The staff is not only working with people here locally but established franchises across the United States. They have even launched their own brand of concrete equipment and tooling. The company is also committed to supporting local athletic and music boosters’ clubs and 4H members.
What began as a hobby in 2007 to train people in Mix Martial Arts, Total Revolution transformed to include a fitness program, self-defense, and anti-bullying programs. Their goal is to help others in the community, either by losing weight, increasing confidence, and living healthier. They offer 7 different programs and are working on adding more. Jesse Austin and his team have developed a unique style of teaching to build up each member individually, not to force members to adhere to a single way of doing things. Total Revolution doesn't base their success on profits or total membership, but the success of each member reaching their individual goals.
Those are your finalist for the Emerging Business Award.