Lima Allen County Chamber 2020 Woman-Owned Business of the Year Finalists

The three finalists for the Lima Allen County Chamber's Woman-Owned Business Award took a chance and turned their passion into a business. These finalists determination has helped them succeed.
In 2014, Dr. Ann Rea Miller decided to take a chance and start her own optometry practice after an opportunity came about and Visual Eyes was born. Its mission is to provide superior eye care to the area in a fun friendly environment. Visual eyes has introduced some state-of-the-art initiatives, like devices to detect previously unseen eye problems, to help patients during eye examinations, and to help patients get a better fit with their eyeglasses. The office also does outreach to local schools through the RealEyes program to teach students about their eyes and have lifelong good vision. Visual Eyes strives to be a place that you would want to refer to others for all of their eye care needs.
Promohits! is celebrating their 20th anniversary in 2020, and they continue to make a name for themselves by helping get their customers' names out in the world. It was a learning experience for Melinda Bowden when she started her promotional product company. After the loss of a big customer early on, Promohits! continued to push forward and bring in new customers to replace those lost sales. In 2019, the company started Promo Cares, where the program donates 5% of its total product sales to local charities. In the first year, they donated over $30,000 to numerous charities. Bowden also developed a system where her customers can keep up to date on the status of their orders.
Victorian Rose Boutique began their adventure in 2018 when Vicky Kayser fulfilled her lifelong dream of starting her own boutique in her hometown of Delphos. Drawing on three decades of experience in retail, Kayser wanted to offer women unique fashions, accessories, and footwear. The boutique has found ways to give back to their community by supporting many nonprofit organizations in and around Delphos. Victorian Rose Boutique continues to work to serve more customers, by bringing in items for teens and children. They strive to develop a personal connection to their customers and get to know them on a first-name basis.
Those are the finalist for the Lima/Allen County Chamber's Woman-Owned Business Award.