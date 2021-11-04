The Veterans Memorial Civic Center was turned into a casino Thursday (11/04/2021) night for the Chamber Fest.
Every year, the Lima Allen County Chamber of Commerce throws their largest community event and fundraiser called the Chamber Fest. Hundreds of people come out to enjoy samples from local restaurants, win a couple of baskets from the silent auction, and win big at the game tables. This year, over 150 businesses came together for the event with over 500 attendees.
Erica Hawkins, the program director at the Lima Chamber of Commerce says, “It makes me feel really good that our community comes out to support an event like this because not only does it support the chamber but it does support all the small businesses that are involved. If you put the prize donations, the restaurants, and all the sponsors together, I mean we have over 150 businesses that really participate in Chamber Fest, so it’s just great for the community to be able to support us and them at the same time.”
Next year will be the chamber’s 30th annual Chamber Fest, and they say to expect a bigger celebration for the milestone.