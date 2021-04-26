It’s been a difficult year for small businesses due to the pandemic and its restrictions and now is the time to celebrate their hard work and perseverance.
The finalists for the Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Awards were announced this morning. There are 6 categories with 18 finalists picked from 70 nominees. Each must meet a list of criteria to be eligible. The categories are sponsored by local businesses that say acknowledging these people and their commitment to Lima Allen County is much needed.
Rick Kortokrax from Huntington National Bank explains why they are a sponsor for the awards. “They are the salt of the earth. They’re what we’re all about in this town. They help us grow. When you combine the group of all small businesses in this area, they employ a tremendous amount of our people. They’re giving of their time and their money and they’re really into the support and survival of our community.”
The 19th Annual Awards Gala will be on June 9th at the UNOH Event Center.
2021 Lima Allen County Chamber of Commerce Award Finalist
Emerging Business
Aero Printing
Total Revolution
WOW Video
Small Business
Alter Ego
Hoffman Analytic
Meeting Place on Market
Young Leader
Crystal Miller
Kari Taylor
Kayla Nocera
Nonprofit of the Year
Family Promise
Lima Symphony
St. Mark’s UMC Resource Center
Athena
Jesse Roark
Julianne Burk
Kathy Keller
Women Owned
Pointe of Joy
Sara Sweets
Visual Eyes