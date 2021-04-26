Allen County Chamber of Commerce announces 2021 award finalists

It’s been a difficult year for small businesses due to the pandemic and its restrictions and now is the time to celebrate their hard work and perseverance.

The finalists for the Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Awards were announced this morning. There are 6 categories with 18 finalists picked from 70 nominees. Each must meet a list of criteria to be eligible. The categories are sponsored by local businesses that say acknowledging these people and their commitment to Lima Allen County is much needed.

Rick Kortokrax from Huntington National Bank explains why they are a sponsor for the awards. “They are the salt of the earth. They’re what we’re all about in this town. They help us grow. When you combine the group of all small businesses in this area, they employ a tremendous amount of our people. They’re giving of their time and their money and they’re really into the support and survival of our community.”

The 19th Annual Awards Gala will be on June 9th at the UNOH Event Center.

2021 Lima Allen County Chamber of Commerce Award Finalist

Emerging Business

      Aero Printing

     Total Revolution

     WOW Video

Small Business

      Alter Ego

     Hoffman Analytic

     Meeting Place on Market

Young Leader

     Crystal Miller

     Kari Taylor

     Kayla Nocera

Nonprofit of the Year

     Family Promise

     Lima Symphony

     St. Mark’s UMC Resource Center

Athena

     Jesse Roark

     Julianne Burk

     Kathy Keller

Women Owned

     Pointe of Joy

     Sara Sweets

     Visual Eyes

 

