Lima Allen County Chamber of Commerce brings back "Real American Sunrise" event

It has been several months, but Lima business leaders were able to gather this morning to do a little networking, COVID style.
Those attending the Lima Allen County Chamber of Commerce’s Real American Sunrise breakfast say it was nice to be able to talk face to face. Around 30 people attended, and chamber staff say they believe more chamber members will attend as they feel comfortable. COVID-19 protocols are being followed and will remain in place as long as directed.
Program Coordinator Erica Hawkins adds, “It was a little bit different. We have some regulations we’re following as far as sanitizing the podium and microphone. We have wipes available for that. We are wearing masks in and out of the civic center, even when you leave to go to the bathroom and in the halls. They’re recommended but not required. It’s quite different than what we are used to.”
The next Sunrise is scheduled for Friday, July 31st.