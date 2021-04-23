2020 was a difficult year for many businesses and the Lima Allen County Chamber of Commerce did their best to meet the needs of local businesses during the pandemic.
Many of those businesses meeting today in person for the first time in over a year at the chambers annual meeting. Chamber officials discussed the way doing business had changed and how they changed to provide many virtual programs to keep in touch with their members.
Chamber President Jed Metzger explains, It made a difference. The connection with our embers made a difference. They realized that we cared about them. We’re there to support them and we’re there to find the tools and resources they need so they can excel.”
Metzger said that todays in person event seemed to give everyone a boost of energy and sense of normalcy.