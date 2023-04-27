Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce's 2023 Woman-Owned Business of the Year Award Finalists

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The three finalists for the Woman-Owned Business of the Year Award found the path to their own personal success and we find out what drives these women and their business.
38 years ago, Bev Beery went out on her own and started Beery Insurance Services after working in the business for over a decade. Now, they have clients throughout Northwest Ohio and specialize in working with local businesses and individuals on their health insurance, as well as their other medical coverage needs.
"We try and be an advocate for our clients, and we kind of have a motto 'We shop for you, so you don't have to,'" says Beery. "Because we represent a multitude of carriers. So, we get the information they are looking for, so they don't have to go out there. We approach all the carriers and get quotes and information. I love being part of the community and I really care a lot about my clients. I plan to continue to do this for quite a while yet."
Tiny Tech University started after Terri Edwards, who was working at another daycare, and Lorri Smith, who was babysitting in her home, came together to create a place where kids learn through play and feel safe. For the last nine years, Tiny Tech University has been providing a faith-based education for kids, birth through fourth grade and they strive to provide a caring atmosphere for the kids they care for.
"The teachers here love them and that they are loved by God because we teach bible time too," says Terri Edwards, Co-owner of Tiny Tech University.
"That they come away knowing that they had a great time and they remember us for that," says Lorri Smith, Co-Owner of Tiny Tech University.
Krista Schrader helped found Schrader Realty more than a decade ago and has been working with people to find them the perfect home, piece of property or business location to suit their needs. They currently have three locations throughout West Central Ohio, with more in the works. Schrader has built a team of experts that helps buyers and sellers with the process, plus the communities that they serve in.
"With our core values we are all about community involvement and we are big about giving back and volunteering, but we want the customer to be 100% satisfied, whether you are buyer or a seller," says Krista Schrader, Owner/Broker Schrader Realty. "So we have a lot of clients that we have grown to love over the last how many years. I've been doing this since 2002. So I have sold some homes 4 and 5 times already."
Those are our finalists for the 2023 Women-Owned Business Award.