Lima Allen County Chamber's 2023 Young Leaders of the Year Award Finalists

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The finalists for the Lima/Allen County Chamber's Young Leaders of the Year Award are finding different ways to make an impact on the community. Madison Kenjura introduces them to you.
After graduating college, the challenge of finding a job pushed Ashley Blackburn to make her own path. She started a home healthcare business and also an event center because she saw a need and wanted to fill it. Blackburn wants to help the community as much as she can. With Whitetail Acres, she wanted to create a space not only for weddings but for organizations to use for their events and fundraisers.
"The community has been big for me and a big supporter of me, so anyway that I can give back, that's what I want people to see from me, I am willing to help however I can," says Ashley Blackburn. "I would want to continue follow their dreams, but also patience. Patience is one thing I have to work on. Whether it's moving on to something new. For business and anything like that patience is a big thing."
Olivia Smith believes that people should lead by example, even if they are in a leadership position or not. She has been setting the example as the president of the Lima Young Professional, and the cheerleading coach at Elida High School, plus demonstrates her leadership skill with various projects with NOW Marketing Group. She wants to help hone those leadership qualities in others.
"How I help people become leaders themselves are to really to tap into the potential that they have in there, how we refer to it at NOW Marketing Group, Zone of Genius. What is your Zone of Genius and what do you love and how can I help you do what you love," says Olivia Smith. "Getting them the skill sets they need, being that positive role model, and showing that you can do it even if it seems out of reach."
As the owner and operator of Legacy Sounds Recording Studio, Omar Zehery is using his leadership skills to provide guidance and mentorship to likeminded music lovers who want to work on their songwriting, recording, and performance skills He wants to work with local schools and youth organizations to empower the next wave of talent by promoting music based programs. He wants to foster the talented musicians that are coming out of local backyards and show them that they don't have to leave this area to succeed.
"I feel like we have the potential, we just need the people to nurture those types of creative people to want them to stay here and to realize that they can pursue their passions in a town like ours," adds Zehery. "It has been a passion project of ours and it has been a long time coming. But it is an easy thing for us to do because we really believe in the people that we work with."
Those are the finalists for the Young Leaders Award!