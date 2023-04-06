Press Release from the Lima Allen County Regional Planning Commission: Lima, OH- (April 7, 2023) The weather has finally warmed and motorcycles are out. Motorcycle riders are reminded to obey traffic laws, wear DOT-compliant helmets, and other protective gear; also, be visible by wearing bright colors or using reflective tape. Drivers of cars, trucks, and buses are reminded to look out for and share the road with motorcyclists. Increasing cooperation among ALL road users will help to reduce crashes. Let’s all work together to make this summer safe for all those who share the roadway.
FIVE RULES FOR RIDERS:
· Get trained and licensed.
· Wear protective gear- especially your helmet!
· Ride unimpaired- never drink or use any other drugs before getting on your motorcycle.
· Wide within your limits- stay within your personal limits, never riding faster or farther than your abilities can handle!
· Be a Life-Long Learner- return regularly for a refresher riding course.
FIVE RULES FOR DRIVERS:
· Look out for motorcycles- use your mirrors and take a second look around!
· Don’t be Distracted- In adherence with the recent Phones Down Law, all drivers should keep their eyes, minds, and hands on the road and refrain from using their cell phone and any other distracting behaviors.
· Use your turn signals.
· Give motorcycles some room- don’t tailgate or drive too close or ride side-by-side a motorcycle!
· Keep it in the Car- Don’t throw trash and cigarettes out the window and secure all cargo that can fall out on the rad and be a deadly hazard for motorcyclists.
KEEP LAWN CLIPPINGS OFF THE ROAD!