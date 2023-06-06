Lima-Allen County Regional Planning Commission seeks public input at two upcoming open houses

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Its purpose is to gather information to assist in providing improvements in transportation for the Lima-Allen County region.
From roundabouts to widening roads to public transportation needs, the Lima-Allen County Regional Planning Commission is working to provide the resources needed for public safety. They are currently looking for input on their long-range transportation plan at two upcoming open houses.
"Come on in and see the plan, see the funds that are looking to be allocated for the region, and to be able to make any comments. It's really important that we hear from the public. These are taxpayer dollars and we want to make sure that folks know what's being used here in the region," said Tara Reynolds Bales, executive director of Lima-Allen County Regional Planning Commission.
There will be two open houses. The first will be at the RTA administration building, located at 200 E High St in Lima, from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The second will be on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Lima-Allen County Regional Planning Commission's Office, located at 130 West North Street in Lima, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend.