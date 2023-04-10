Press Release from Lima/Allen County Safe Community Coalition: Lima, OH- (April 10, 2023) Prom is an exciting time for high school students and it should be a night to remember. Make it memorable for all the right reasons – keep the celebrations free of alcohol and drive safe. Area law enforcement will have extra enforcement scheduled for prom weekends. The Lima/Allen County Safe Community Coalition wants to remind young drivers to be especially cautious during these special celebrations. With all the excitement that comes with Prom, it’s easy to get caught up in the moment. Just remember, it only takes a moment for your life to change forever.
Remember to:
· Drive responsibly- prom nights are among the most lethal for young people. About 5,000 are injured or killed nationwide in traffic crashes in a typical prom weekend.
· Don’t Text- in accordance with new state laws, put the phone down. No text, call, song change, time crunch, or conversation is worth risking your life- #ArriveAlive.
· Drink non-alcoholic beverages- many prom night crashes are alcohol-related; alcohol will impair judgment and reflexes.
· Be a good friend- if a friend has been drinking, convince them to stay put or call for a ride.
· Be smart- don’t ride with someone who has been drinking.
· Buckle- up- 70% of teens killed on prom weekends were not wearing seatbelts.
· Be alert – Sleepy drivers are a big danger on the road- Stay Awake and Stay Alive!