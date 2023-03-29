Press Release from the Lima/Allen-Putman County Crime Stoppers Program: Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putman County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000.00 to anyone who provides anonymous tip/ information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page, please call (419) 229-STOP (7867)
“MAKE THE CALL THAT PAYS”
CRIME STOPPERS-WANTED PERSONS WEEK ENDING 04-02-2023
CRIME OF THE WEEK
On March 26, 2023, at approximately 12:00 am, an unknown subject is seen on security camera entering the Lock it storage facility located at 1435 Findlay Rd. The subject breaks in to multiple storage units removing items and causes severe damage to the units. If you have any information that leads to the arrest of the individual(s) involved, call CRIME STOPPERS AT (419) 229-7867.