Here is this week's wanted list from the Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program:
CRIME OF THE WEEK
**** MEDIA RELEASE ****
On June 13th, 2023, at approximately 0945 hours, the Bluffton Police Department received a complaint of Breaking and Entering that occurred at the Bluffton Swimming Pool sometime after the close of business on June 12th, 2023. The unknown suspect(s) took the following items: keys to the cash register, HP laptop with power cord estimated value $500.00, photographic optical equipment value at $143.00, and a safe containing money and checks in the amount of $930.00.
Anyone providing information that would lead to the arrest of those involved in this crime, may receive up to $500.00 as a cash reward from the Village of Bluffton. Please contact Officer Abby Michael at 419-358-2961 ext. 192 or michaela@bluffton-ohio.com.
Respectfully,
Ryan M. Burkholder, Chief of Police
If you have information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons involved in this crime, call the Bluffton Police Department at 419-358-2961,extension 192,or call CRIME STOPPERS at (419)229-STOP (7867). In addition to the reward offered by the Village of Bluffton, Crime Stoppers will offer a cash reward of up to $1,000.00 for information leading to the arrest of the person/persons involved.
MAKE THE CALL THAT PAYS