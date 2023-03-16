Suspect Wanted Generic

Special Note/Announcement: Jerry Sarchet has announced his retirement from being the Director of Lima-Allen/Putnam County Crime Stoppers. We want to thank him for his years of hard work and wish him the best!

Press Release from the Lima/Allen-Putman County Crime Stoppers Program: Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putman County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000.00 to anyone who provides anonymous tip/ information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page, please call (419) 229-STOP (7867).

“MAKE THE CALL THAT PAYS”

COLD CASE FILE-WEEK ENDING 03-19-2022

On 11-08-2020, Allen County Sheriff’s Office Deputies found William (Billy) Brown lying in in the roadway in the 700 block of North Phillips road and he was deceased. An autopsy revealed Billy had died from massive head trauma. Billy had been visiting with his mother’s residence prior to leaving on foot in the early morning hours. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers. A REWARD OF $4000.00 IS BEING OFFERED.

CRIME STOPPERS-WANTED PERSONS WEEK ENDING 03-19-2023

Antonio Lamar Catlin
Eric Lewis UptheGrove

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.