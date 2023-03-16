Special Note/Announcement: Jerry Sarchet has announced his retirement from being the Director of Lima-Allen/Putnam County Crime Stoppers. We want to thank him for his years of hard work and wish him the best!
Press Release from the Lima/Allen-Putman County Crime Stoppers Program: Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putman County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000.00 to anyone who provides anonymous tip/ information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page, please call (419) 229-STOP (7867).
“MAKE THE CALL THAT PAYS”
COLD CASE FILE-WEEK ENDING 03-19-2022
On 11-08-2020, Allen County Sheriff’s Office Deputies found William (Billy) Brown lying in in the roadway in the 700 block of North Phillips road and he was deceased. An autopsy revealed Billy had died from massive head trauma. Billy had been visiting with his mother’s residence prior to leaving on foot in the early morning hours. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers. A REWARD OF $4000.00 IS BEING OFFERED.
CRIME STOPPERS-WANTED PERSONS WEEK ENDING 03-19-2023