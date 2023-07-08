Lima-Allen Regional Planning Commission inviting the public to view plan on Long Range Transportation

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - They are charged with looking at what must be done to provide the transportation needs of the future for our region.
The Lima-Allen County Regional Planning Commission has released the draft 2045 Long Range Transportation Plan for public review. It contains information about what type of projects are needed to provide a transportation system that leads the region into the future and how to fund them. It recognizes improvements to rail, air, trail, and transit systems.
"So the wear and tear on our roads, our rail system, our active transportation systems. So getting to and from where you need to go whether or not you have a car. Our transportation is how we go about our daily lives and if it's not supportive of what we need, and it's not what we need where we need, we're going to have problems," said Shaunna Basinger, public outreach of the Lima-Allen County Regional Planning Commission.
The Regional Planning Commission will be holding two meetings for public comment. A presentation will be Tuesday, July 18th from 10 am. to 11:45 am. at the Regional Transit Authority's conference room. A second open house-type event will be at the Regional Planning Commission's office on Wednesday, July 19th from 2 p.m. to 6 pm.