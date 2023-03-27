LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Grand opening plans for the Greater Lima Region Park and Amphitheater were announced at this week's Rotary meeting.
The Lima Amphitheater will open with a weekend of concerts beginning on Thursday, August 3rd. The grand opener is a family-friendly event and is open to anyone. Tickets are not yet on sale but soon will be on the Lima Civic Center website.
"We're going to have an arts festival, there's going to be a kids' area, there's going to be kind of a roast to the city. So, I don't want to reveal too many things right at the moment, but we got a lot of festivities all weekend long," said Tracie Sanchez, past Rotary president.
"August 3rd, we have All-4-One coming. They travel with a group called Naturally Seven, that will also be opening that night. And then, we are also confirming a local artist that night; will be Chris Henderson will be performing that evening as well. So we'll have three acts on August 3rd. Then, on August 4th, we have Lima-born Al Jardine, who's going to be the headliner that evening," said Abe Ambroza, Lima Civic Center CEO.
Saturday, August 5th, Lima's own Liam Stolly and Derek Alan will be opening for country music artist Ian Munsick.
Following the amphitheater discussion, the Rotary Club of Lima also announced the winner of this year's Rotary 4-way test essay contest. That winner is Aryiah Bowie a 7th-grader from Liberty Arts Magnet.
Press Release from the Veterans Memorial Civic & Convention Center: LIMA, OH: The Greater Lima Region Park and Amphitheater is hosting its Opening Weekend with concerts from All 4 One with Special Guest Naturally 7, Al Jardine, and Ian Munsick on Pangle Pavilion from Thursday, August 3 - Saturday, August 5, 2023.
The Veterans Memorial Civic & Convention Center, performance managing partner, announced the Amphitheater Opening Weekend with many events and concerts on Pangle Pavilion’s stage. The soon-to-becompleted Amphitheater in Downtown Lima was made possible by the Lima Rotary Club and generous sponsors. Ticket prices for all three (3) concerts, on sale dates, and more events will be announced soon.
All 4 One with Special Guest Naturally 7 are performing on Thursday, August 3, 2023. All 4 One is a Grammy Award Winning R&B and pop group best known for hits "I Swear", "So Much in Love" and "I Can Love You Like That”. The quartet’s “I Swear” still holds a spot on Billboard’s “Hot 100” as one of the most successful singles of all time. Naturally 7 is an a capella group who coined the term “vocal play” for the jawdropping audio pyrotechnics they have created since 1999. Naturally 7 has shared a stage with Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, Lionel Richie, Ludacris, The Roots, and more.
Al Jardine performs at the Amphitheater on Friday, August 4, 2023. Born in Lima, Al Jardine is best known as one of the founding members of The Beach Boys, becoming the rock 'n' roll voice of the West Coast. He sang the lead on the No. 1 hit “Help Me Rhonda” and contributed to many of their classic albums. Jardine continues to tour with his Endless Summer Band featuring Carnie Wilson and son Matt Jardine, performing many of The Beach Boys hits including “California Girls,” “I Get Around,” “Sloop John B,” “Don’t Worry Baby,” and “Good Vibrations.”
Ian Munsick is performing on Saturday, August 5, 2023. Breathing fresh Rocky Mountain air into the Nashville music scene, Ian Munsick is pioneering a new brand of country. A native son of Wyoming, Ian Munsick is painting a stampeding, spirited portrait of the American West with his sophomore album White Buffalo, due April 7. His singles include “Long Live Cowgirls,” “Horses Are Faster,” and “Long Haul.”
The Amphitheater Opening Weekend will kick off with an opening ceremony on Wednesday, August 2nd, with many free and paid events throughout the five days. The Amphitheater will close out Opening Weekend with free performances from additional artists on Sunday, August 6th. All events will be outside at the Greater Lima Region Park and Amphitheater.
For additional information, visit limaciviccenter.com or call the Box Office at 419-224-1552.