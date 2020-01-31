The American workforce is currently in a unique period as 5 generations are working together and the trick is to find a way to all get along.
Area business leaders hearing about “The New Age; Dealing with Generational Differences” at the Lima Allen County Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Breakfast Meeting. Many companies have Traditionalists, Baby Boomers, Gen X, Millennial and Gen Z employees on the pay roll. Each generation brings a unique set of qualities and the key is to recognize those and find that balance to all work together.
Bluffton University Vice President of Enrollment Management and Marketing says, “It’s really hard as a leader in your organization and as a manager it’s very, very important to understand each unique quality of each employee. So you can really work to the character traits and what they value the most. And in the long run when you have happy employees and engaged employees your business will be very success.”
Spherion of Lima says 42-percent of employees in general are unhappy with their salary and 54-percent say they would change jobs for more money. Only 45-percent of employers have increased salaries to retain and attract employees. If a company is unable to increase wages thinking outside the box may be the ticket to a happy workforce.
Karen Grothouse CEO of Spherion of Lima has these suggestions. “For Instance, maybe you can do a non-traditional holiday. Some companies have birthdays as a non-traditional holiday. That doesn’t take anything – it doesn’t cost your employers much at all. Look at different ways that you can do something besides pay.”
Both say employers and employees need to appreciate each other and what you bring to the work place.