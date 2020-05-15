Press Release from the Lima Area Concert Band: The Lima Area Concert Band has awarded its annual Woolley Scholarship to Tate Stewart from Shawnee High School. He is a percussionist who will be attending BGSU in the fall. Tate played a marimba solo for his audition and the scholarship committee was very impressed with his great technique and musicality. Each year, in a small effort to pay it forward, the LACB offers a $1,000.00 scholarship to a college freshman who plans to continue playing his/her instrument in college.
The scholarship is named for Gail F. Woolley, the founder of the Lima Area Concert Band. The Lima Area Concert Band is comprised of seventy volunteer musicians from across northwest Ohio who all share the love of music. The members of the LACB are a living testimony that music truly is a lifetime activity. It is a means of expression that encourages personal challenge, camaraderie, well spent leisure time, and just plain fun. It is a shining example of the value of music education in our schools.
The Lima Area Concert Band’s performances are made possible in part by state tax dollars allocated by the Ohio Legislature to the Ohio Arts Council. The OAC is a state agency that funds and supports high quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally and economically.