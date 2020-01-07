Lima Area Concert Band celebrates 50 years of performances

A local concert band is celebrating 50 years of performing for the Lima community.
The Lima Area Concert Band has been entertaining audiences since the 1970s. A member of the band spoke with the Kiwanis Club of Lima about the history of the band and the plans that they have to celebrate their anniversary throughout the year. This includes a special guest composer and conductor for their first performance in their 2020 concert series.
One thing that has kept the band going for half a century is the member's love for their craft: "There are nearly 80 members of the band, and all of us aren't paid - we don’t get paid for this, it’s a love of music," said Angie Herzog, who plays bassoon for the concert band. "It’s love for playing music, the love of seeing the audience out there, and so we always want to see a lot of people at our concerts, because we feel like we’re playing great music and we’re having a lot of fun, and we want other people to hear it and have fun."
If you're interested in finding out where the band will be performing in 2020 and purchasing tickets, you can log onto the band's website.