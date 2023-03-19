Lima Area Concert Band Flute Choir performs "Flute Joy" for annual show

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Area Concert Band invited the public to enjoy flutes many people have never heard.
The flute choir performed their annual concert Sunday afternoon. The show, "Flute Joy," featured a tribute to longtime member Paul Reiser and a piece composed by Adam Grim, the son of Erin Grim, a member of the flute choir.
Songs from all different eras were played on a wide variety of flutes, creating a unique sound when they are all played together, almost like an organ.
Many people aren't even aware that there are so many different kinds of flutes.
"Everybody knows the piccolo, everybody knows the flute. But we also have alto flutes, which are bigger than the C-flute, and bass which is bigger than the alto and then we are going to use an E-flat flute today, which is in size between piccolo and the C-flute, and this is the only place you'll see something like that," said Lucy Altstaetter, Director of the Lima Area Concert Band Flute Choir.
The E-flat flute is especially rare because instrument companies stopped manufacturing them for several decades, but they are still difficult to find.