Lima Area Concert Band kicks off 50th anniversary season

The Lima Area Concert Band finally got to kick off their 50th anniversary season. Because of the pandemic, the band had to postpone their silver anniversary last year, and the musicians were ready to perform again. They opened their season with a special guest, composer, and staff arranger for the Ohio State University Marching Band James Swearingen. He wrote a piece called “May the Light Forever Shine,” specifically for their 50th anniversary.
“That is a long time in existence, and I was impressed,” says Swearingen. “So I said OK, let's think about writing a celebratory piece, one that would be very festive and exemplify the fact this indeed is quite the accomplishment So that is how I came up with the idea for this piece.”
The Lima Area Concert band will be performing next at the Allen County Fair on August 20th and their final concert of the year will be September 11th at the Civic Center. For more information about those performances log on to www.limaareaconcertband.org.