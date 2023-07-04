Lima Area Concert Band puts the SSS in a patriotic mood

LIMA,OH (WLIO) - A group of local musicians helped get everyone in the patriotic mood at the Star Spangled Spectacular before the fireworks hit the skies. The Lima Area Concert Band has been providing the musical backdrop for the event for around seven years. The 65 musicians in the band performed a variety of works including some of John Phillips Sousa's famous pieces.
Last year, the band made its return to the Star Spangled Spectacular after taking a few years off because of the pandemic and the performers enjoy the energy that the crowd brings to their performance.
“Everybody gets into it and really gets into it. The big band, concert band sound on the 4th of July,” says Concert Band Conductor John Hill. “I think every community concert band should be playing somewhere on the 4th of July and we are just glad to be here. This is the biggest crowd we play to all year and it’s just wonderful to see so many people come out and enjoy the music.”
The band's next concert is July 22nd at the Veterans Civic Center, where they will be welcoming people to the cabaret. You can get tickets by logging on to www.limaareaconcertband.org.