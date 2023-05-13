Lima Area Concert Band starts season with performance of "The American Dream"

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Area Concert Band kicked off their season Saturday night with a series of patriotic tunes.
Their performance, titled "The American Dream," was the first of their six concerts this year. The works played were written by famous American composers, like Philip Sousa and Henry Fillmore. The show opened with a sing-along of the national anthem, and the rest of the show was filled with equally upbeat music.
"Really the songs are very, very celebratory, it's a lot of really exciting music. I just hope everybody has a good time, enjoys it, claps their hands, taps their feet, and gets excited," said Chad Higgins, the president of the Lima Area Concert Band.
The concert band's next performance will be their annual Star Spangled Spectacular, on July 4th, at Faurot Park.