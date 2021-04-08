Lima area labor groups endorse Sharetta Smith for Mayor

Multiple Lima area labor groups announced who they will be endorsing in the Lima mayoral race on Thursday.
The West Central Labor Council AFL-CIO, UAW Lima-Troy CAP Council, and the Lima Building & Construction Trades Council all announced their endorsements for Sharetta Smith for Lima mayor.
A press conference was held at the Carpenters Local 372 building on East Market Street, where representatives from each group announced why they are supporting Smith.
"We feel that she is the most qualified candidate," said Jeff Kranz, West Central Ohio AFL-CIO President. "She's ready to lead from day one, she has a union background with her mother and father as union members, and she understands our issues and what our values are."
"The endorsement means a lot to me because I believe in the dignity of work and the work that our unions do for our community and working families ensuring that we have living wages as well as a safe place to work," said Sharetta Smith.