Lima Astronomical Society holds Astronomy Day #1

Happy National Astronomy Day! The Lima Astronomical Society was out in Kendrick Woods Saturday night to celebrate.
People were invited out to join the L.A.S. for a night of stargazing and learning about the galaxy. Although the sky was too cloudy for any viewing, people were still able to look at the telescopes they had set up.
They also had other displays and informational handouts as well. This is a way for the club to reach out to the community and get them interested in the worlds beyond our own.
Michael Ritchie, president of the Lima Astronomical Society says, “All you have to do is go out in the night sky and look up and see all the magnitudes of stars and stuff and see all the little bright stars and stuff and see all the little bright stars, the planets that wander around the sky, and you got to stop and think, what’s going on with all that stuff?”
The L.A.S. will be holding events all summer long. To find out more, head to limaastro.com.