Lima Astronomical Society talking space and future eclipse with Allen County Fairgoers

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - If you've got questions about either the upcoming eclipse or Lima's Schoonover Observatory, you can talk to Lima's stargazing experts right at the Allen County Fair!
You can find the Lima Astronomical Society's booth in the Merchants Building where they have plenty of informational pamphlets about a wide variety of topics on space. They're also selling eclipse viewing glasses to raise money for the observatory. Members hope to spread the word about their weekly free stargazing programs on Friday nights and the two upcoming eclipses. Most know of the total eclipse next April, but few people know that there will be a partial eclipse in October.
"Every time there's a total solar eclipse, we always have a partial somewhere either six months before or six months after. So that's what we're having on October 14th. It's a Saturday. It'll be a little less than 50% covered here, but you still need those solar eclipse glasses to view it safely. And we'll have Schoonover Observatory open for both events," said Michael Ritchie, Lima Astronomical Society.
The Lima Astronomical Society will be holding a full day of festivities for the eclipse on April 8th at Schoonover Observatory.