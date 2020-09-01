Lima attorney accepts facts and punishment for fabricating documents

A Lima attorney has agreed to a punishment from the state for fabricating a document.
Jerome Doute agreed to be punished by the Ohio Supreme Court's Disciplinary Counsel with a six-month suspension from practicing law, but he won't have to serve it if he doesn't practice any more misconduct and pay costs of the proceedings. Doute also agreed to the facts of the complaint.
Last summer, Doute was appointed to represent Craig Sims. He filed several motions on Sims's behalf before his arraignment. He told the judge his legal assistant sent a letter to Sims telling him all of this and when to appear for arraignment. But Sims didn't show for his arraignment. And Doute's legal assistant had no knowledge of the letter.
Doute created a fake letter and backdated it. He later confessed to the judge he lied and fabricated the document. Doute's punishment agreement awaits confirmation from the Ohio Supreme Court.