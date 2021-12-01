Lima begins leaf pickup program

Fall leaf pickup has begun in Lima.
The City of Lima Public Works Department is gearing up for this year’s leaf pickup program that began this week. Residents of the first, fourth, fifth, and sixth wards are asked to begin raking and piling leaves to the curb lawn and not on the street. Pickup for the second, third, and seventh wards will occur as crews progress.
Small accumulations may be bagged and placed out with the regular trash pickup. However, this year they have had to wait later in the season to begin the process of picking up leaves.
Warner Roach, Deputy Director II of Public Works said, “Well we had to wait for so long because it took a while for the leaves, the leaves just started falling real late this season due to the weather, because it stayed warmer longer. But now they are falling and we just need to go out and make sure that we do what we do.”
You can get leaf bags for free at 900 South Collett Street or at 424 North Central Avenue. You must show a copy of your water bill.