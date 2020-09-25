Lima Boy Scouts hold barbecue dinner drive-thru to raise key funding

A local boy scout troop held a pulled pork barbecue dinner drive-thru on Friday.

Lima Boy Scouts hold barbecue dinner drive-thru to raise key funding

The goal of the event was to raise funding for the scout's yearly activities.

Lima Boy Scouts hold barbecue dinner drive-thru to raise key funding

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the group to think of other ways to raise funds. Eventually, the idea of a drive-thru barbecue dinner was agreed upon.

"Typically we do a murder mystery or or building pianos where we rent a hall out and have up to 200 to 300 people," said Sydni Winkler, a District Executive for the Boy Scouts. "So this year we had to think a little outside the box."

Sydni also adds that events like this are instrumental in securing funds for yearly activities.

"Especially in the non-profit world right now... we are raising the money so that we can help support our community," said Sydni.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Born and raised in Cleveland but excited to call Lima home! Have a story idea? Email me at ssingh@wlio.com.