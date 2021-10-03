Lima Browns Backers holds annual hog roast

Local Browns fans are getting together to watch the game and raise money for local charities.
The Lima area Browns Backers are at it again with their charity hog roast. Every year, they’ll make a pork dinner with all of the fixings, and sell it to benefit a local organization.
After all the fundraising is done, they’ll choose a charity to receive the money. They’re excited to bring the roast back after having to cancel last years.
Jason Davis, president of the Lima area Browns Backers says, “We’re getting back at it today, trying to jump back in full force. It’s us just helping the community by getting together for browns games. It’s awesome. It’s so awesome that everybody can get together and keep monies local.”
The Browns Backers is a worldwide network of browns fans making a difference in their local communities. There’s over 300 chapters in 15 different countries.