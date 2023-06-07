Lima camp showcases the artistic styles of Japanese Anime and Manga

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - There are many different styles of art in the world -- but all can be made and replicated just by moving your pencil across a page.
One distinct style is the one you see in Manga/Anime from the country of Japan. The genre has been exploding in popularity all over the world and is still growing to this day.
“That’s their main export, so manga over there is massive,” said Bryan Moss, a painter, illustrator and comic book/graphic novel artist.
Moss was the main instructor at a Manga/Anime Workshop at ArtSpace/Lima (65 - 67 Town Square Lima, Ohio 45801). The shop helped teach youth about the stylistic choices as well as the overall production of Japanese comics and animation, and the different types of perspectives that these pieces of art can express, and how it can relate to other popular styles.
"Kind of broadening the field that the world is let's say, not as big as we thought it was when it comes to art," said Moss.
The workshop also aimed to go beyond the pen and paper by teaching those in attendance about how in Japan, creating art is usually a group activity, versus a solo one.
“The Japanese really figured it out - there is a process of collective working. They kind of work kind of like this when it comes to making manga versus here in America we treat it more as an author, more of the individual, and promoting that idea,” said Moss.
The popularity of Manga/Anime continues to skyrocket as the years go by. More and more are we seeing the art form utilized in many different forms of media. The internet can be looked at at helping expand the genre to more audiences.
"The internet has allowed partners to practice in whatever the style or whatever the theme is, so there is more of an audience that you can have," said Sally Windle, Executive Director of ArtSpace/Lima.
Moss hopes that the youth who attended the workshop take with them a new understanding of the genre. The graphic novel author says that he gets a satisfying feeling whenever he sees kids use the techniques he teaches them, or even the equipment that he provides.
"Bringing that to the artist and seeing that magic happen, just in something simple like a four dollar piece of paper, you know it's kind of like, its special," said Moss.