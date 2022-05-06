Lima Catholic Schools participate in 5K as part of 39th Positive Addiction Race

Students participated in a 5K in order to promote positive addiction on Friday.
Lima Catholic Schools hosted their 39th Annual Positive Addiction Race at St. Charles School. The theme of the race is to develop wholesome addictions as opposed to negative addictions to drugs and alcohol.
All week, students were able to participate in workshops and learn valuable information on alternatives to drugs and alcohol.
A special keynote speaker also spoke to students before the race began. Matt Bell, the president and co-founder of Team Recovery & Midwest Recovery Center, talked to students about his battle with heroin addiction, going through multiple arrests, homelessness, three overdoses, and 28 attempts at rehab.
Bell says that he hopes his story inspires the students to think of the consequences of certain actions.
"There's a lot of different influences out there today, a lot of pressures coming from many different angles," said Bell. "I hope that the students can learn from my story, and say, I didn't start with harsh drugs, I started with decisions and approval that led up to those things. So, making positive decisions, on a lot of different things, whether it's social media, or the places that you go, the car that you get into, the friends that you hand out with, can truly affect your future forever and it can affect other people's lives too."
Bell has been sober since 2015. He was also named the Mental Health and Recovery Services Board Advocate of the Year in 2017.
