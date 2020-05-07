Press Release from Lima Catholic Schools: This year because of social distancing Positive Addiction week took on a different format. Our 37th Annual Positive Addiction week will conclude tomorrow: Friday, May 8th with a Virtual Race! We are inviting the community to join us!
How it Works:
Register for the race at: https://bit.ly/2YDaxHh
You choose when and where you complete this year's Positive Addiction Race. You can walk, run, or even use a treadmill! The beauty of a virtual 5K race is that you can run the race at your pace, and at a time that works best for you. Get up early and run in the morning or wait until after work and run in the evening (Or anything in between!). Track your own time and distance using any fitness app/watch or a regular timer.
Once you've finished your race, report your results on the Facebook event page (https://www.facebook.com/events/251167599264751/)! Share your videos/pictures and your times!
As a special ending to the week St. Charles will be holding a car parade. From 3:00-4:30 the faculty and staff of St. Charles will be stationed around the outside of the school building. Families will hop in their cars and drive through the parking lot so we can safely see each other! We are excited for the opportunity to see everyone!
Virtual Positive Addiction Week Agenda for reference:
May 4, 2020
Positive Addiction: Team up with a trusted adult to share wisdom and strategies for success! Wear your favorite team shirt or jersey!
May 5, 2020
Positive Addiction: Unite for safe and drug free schools! Dress like your favorite superhero!
May 6, 2020
Positive Addiction: Stay focused on your dreams and education, set goals and steps to reach them! Wear your favorite college shirt or dress in your favorite career uniform!
May 7, 2020
Positive Addiction: Take care of yourself! Use positive self-talk, love yourself! Wear red today!
May 8, 2020
Positive Addiction: RACE DAY! Make healthy, positive choices! Let’s shade out drugs! Show your school spirit by wearing red and yellow or a retro Positive Addiction shirt and add some shades (sunglasses) for some flair!