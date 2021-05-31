Lima Catholics remember those they have lost on Memorial Day

Lima’s four Catholic parishes came together for an outdoor mass at Gethsemani Cemetery to honor not only the soldiers that fought for our country but the men and women that they have lost in their own lives. Because of the pandemic, the outdoor mass was not held last year, so they had two years’ worth of people to recognize and remember.
“It’s really important for us to gather together especially this year because there is this great sense of support that we have in the community,” says Fr. David Ross. “Not only in the Catholic community, but the local community altogether. I just think it’s an opportunity once again to convene and to worship with each other, worship God with each other, and to offer each other the opportunity to not only share not only our pains of having lost someone but also the joys of being able to come out here.”
This is the 45th year that Gethsemani Cemetery has held a Memorial Day service.