Lima celebrates Juneteenth with variety of downtown events

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Juneteenth is an important day in history that marks the announcement made in 1865 to over 250,000 enslaved people in Texas about their freedom, which was already granted two years before by President Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation.
In 2021, President Joe Biden signed a bill passed by Congress to recognize June 19th as a federal holiday. To commemorate the day, the Juneteenth Lima Committee and Council for the Arts have once again joined the Sigma Mu Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha, along with the City of Lima Parks and Recreation Department and other community sponsors to present the Juneteenth Lima 2023 event. The theme of the day-long event was "Celebrate Us," which aimed to honor the joys of liberty, educate the community about Black heritage, and encourage positive cultural interactions.
"We have bounce houses, we have a play dome, we have vendors from Lima. Well, not all are from Lima. We have some from Toledo and one from Georgia. We have food vendors like Bean City Chicken and Meaty Dogs." said Meagan Horton, a member of the Juneteenth Lima Committee. "We have local entertainment like Sonny Campbell, born and raised in Lima, Ohio, and coming back from Columbus for this event. Our MC tonight is Courtney Owens, who is all people from Lima, people of color from Lima, Ohio, who are trying to make a positive impact on the community."
The celebration also featured cultural art, health fairs, and career education presentations while providing a chance for local businesses to showcase their products through pop-up shops.