Lima Central Catholic honors seniors

Much like other schools across the state, those with Lima Central Catholic are torn up about the news that students won't be returning to the school building this year.
That means that students, especially the Class of 2020, will be missing many end of the year experiences as they are learning at home.
So LCC came up with an idea to surprise their seniors - by coming up to their door and leaving a special sign in their yard.
"They just got a text message and an email that said to be ready for a visitor, they don’t know what they’re getting, and to have wear their post-high school T-shirt, so that we can snap a picture next to their sign," said Stephanie Williams, principal at LCC. "Whether they're going to a four-year school, military, or right into work, hopefully, each of them will have their shirt on and we can surprise them with a sign."
This was, of course, to give those students a moment of recognition for their work through their high school years.
It was something that meant a lot to the class whose senior year may not feel complete thanks to the coronavirus, to see one of their teachers or their principal stopping by to say hello.
"All the seniors are pretty upset about what’s what’s going on right now, so she’s thinking of us, and wanting to boost our spirits," said Rosie Williams, a senior at LCC.
"They are missing out on so many milestones - their senior athletic season's gone, graduation, prom - and so we just wanted to try to do our best to just let them know that we care about them, we love them, and that we're thinking about them, and we want to finish the school year strong with them the best we can," said Stephanie Williams.