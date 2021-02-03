Lima Central Catholic kicks off celebration for Catholic Schools Week

Lima Central Catholic might have a shortened school week, but it did not stop them from celebrating Catholic Schools Week.
National Catholic Schools Week is an annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States. The school has different events planned for each day of the school week.
However, snow days on Monday and Tuesday has caused the school to have events on those days combined into Wednesday's festivities.
Monday was celebrating your Community Day, while Tuesday was celebrating Students Day.
On Wednesday, those two events combined with Celebrating the Nation. Faculty and students passed out stickers and bracelets during lunch to help celebrate the occasion.
On Thursday, the school will be celebrating vocations with a special lesson in Theology class.
On Friday, the school will be celebrating Faculty, Staff, and Volunteers with competitions between the Freshman, Sophomores, Juniors, and Seniors along with a team of faculty and staff in trivia and "minute to win it" challenges.
Winners of those events will receive a championship trophy.