Lima Central Catholic welcomes their students back

Every school has a unique way to get students adjusted to the changes made for this school year, Lima Central Catholic is no different.
After easing each grade back into the building since Monday, Thursday was the first day that all four grades at the high school were present. The transition period, as they called it, was to show the students what their school day will look like under the new COVID-19 guidelines.
Wearing a mask for hours at a time, disinfecting a space after every class, and making sure to walk on the correct side of the hallway were just some of the new rules.
It's been more than six months since the students were last in the school, which the principal and CEO of LCC, Stephanie Williams, says is too long.
“It’s just so wonderful to see their faces and be back together as a school," says Williams. "Six months away is just entirely too long, it really makes you appreciate the interactions with each other and just that sense of community that’s so prevalent here at LCC.”
For the students and or families that didn’t feel comfortable learning on-site at LCC, they are offering a unique remote learning opportunity. Students are able to watch their teacher give the class live from their home, as if they were in the classroom themselves.
DeWine also signed the order on Thursday to mandate masks for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. He says masks must stay on the students, even if they can socially distance at school.